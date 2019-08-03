close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 3, 2019

Pakpattan's female SHO investigates 200 rape/sexual abuse cases in two months

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 03, 2019

Pakpattan’s  female Station House Officer (SHO) Kulsoom Fatima has investigated  200 cases of rape and sexual abuse  in just a couple of months.

Kulsoom was appointed the first female SHO of the district two months ago and she gave  an exceptional performance in this small period.

She told in her recent  interview to BBC,  that the incidents of sexual abuse of minor girls made her angry, but she was not able to do anything at that time.

 “I hoped to be on a position one day so I could do something for the little girls. I got the opportunity when I was appointed a sub-inspector in Punjab Police after passing the competitive exams”, Kulsoom said.

She said that she was happy to be  assigned the same duty which she had always wanted to do.

The female SHO  was handed over the cases that were related to women and minor girls.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Ibadat Nisar, who  appointed Kulsoom  as SHO at Model Police Station Daloryan, said that the appointment of female police officers in Pakpattan Police will help in dispensing justice to people.

