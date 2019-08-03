Pakpattan’s female SHO investigates 200 rape/sexual abuse cases in two months

Pakpattan’s female Station House Officer (SHO) Kulsoom Fatima has investigated 200 cases of rape and sexual abuse in just a couple of months.

Kulsoom was appointed the first female SHO of the district two months ago and she gave an exceptional performance in this small period.

She told in her recent interview to BBC, that the incidents of sexual abuse of minor girls made her angry, but she was not able to do anything at that time.

“I hoped to be on a position one day so I could do something for the little girls. I got the opportunity when I was appointed a sub-inspector in Punjab Police after passing the competitive exams”, Kulsoom said.

She said that she was happy to be assigned the same duty which she had always wanted to do.



The female SHO was handed over the cases that were related to women and minor girls.

District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan Ibadat Nisar, who appointed Kulsoom as SHO at Model Police Station Daloryan, said that the appointment of female police officers in Pakpattan Police will help in dispensing justice to people.