US woman raped by Delhi landlord asks for help after alleged attacker gets bail

An American woman has grasped the attention of the public after she posted a video complaining how the man who attacked her in India has been granted a bail.



The video posted by the US citizen shows her narrating her harrowing experience where she was attacked by an Indian man inside her apartment in New Delhi after which she had fought back, but to no avail as the attacker was granted bail by the criminal justice system in India.

"Last month I was notified that the man who viciously attacked me, who I had to fight to make sure he was convicted of his crime and he was sentenced in India, has been given bail on his appeal.,” she can be heard saying.

“This man broke into my apartment and attacked me. I fought, I went to India to testify, all by myself I had to do this. He was sentenced for years in prison and then on his appeal, a corrupt judge gives him bail. Now, I have been told that as my case is to be taken to the High Court in India, their Supreme Court you don't give bails to convicted criminals that are sentenced,” she added.

"I come here to the San Francisco consulate, where I need to have these forma notarized so that High Court knows who my attorney is and I am on board, and I am again denied service and assistance from the consulate in India, now San Francisco they tell me now that I need to go and get it notarised locally then have to go to Sacramento and get the notary verified,” she further added.

"India's incredible corruption and lack of support for women that are attacked is continuing. They refuse to help me yet they say that they want to stop the violence against women in their own country,” she continues.

She ended the video asking for help from social media users after which many stepped out in support of her including Bollywood celebrities Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal.