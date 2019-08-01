Karachi kids lead their idea ‘Hot Tray’ to victory at Nest I/O’s Youth Startup Weekend

In times of technological advancements, children in Pakistan are promising a bright future for the country as a group of three bagged the winning title at Nest I/O’s Startup Weekend Youth.



The winning team ‘Hot Tray’ comprises of students of Haque Academy Haniah Siddiqi [grade seven], Zavier Mandhro [grade eight] and Sophia Mandhro [grade six] who put forth a prototype of an application to mend and uplift food court experiences for consumers.

The group of three bagged the first spot at the Startup Weekend Youth at Karachi’s famed incubation house co-sponsored by the Nest I/O Tech Stars and Google.

The 50 youngsters partaking in the innovative event had worked for 48 hours to produce business models that assure revenue generations through the assistance of mentors and coaches.

While Hot Tray bagged the first spot, Project Polaroid took the second while the second runner-up was Amuse Cards.

The winning team, despite leaving an impact on the judges and claiming their crown for their innovative ideas and up-to-the mark execution, are not stopping there as the super trio plans to take the idea further towards execution by kick starting their own company that comes as an ease of access across the retail panorama.

Hot Tray, as part of their pitch, is also looking to accumulate up to Rs1.5 million to Rs15 million and have also pivoted to ReadyPal.app multi service pick up app across the retail environment.