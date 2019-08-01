Khaqan Abbasi's remand extended till August 15

Islamabad: The Accountability Court on Thursday extended physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented him before judge Bashir Ahmed after expiry of his remand.

The judge extended the remand till August 15.

When told August 15 will be public holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha, the judge said it doesn't make any difference as he would conduct the hearing on a holiday too.

The judge asked the former prime minister to hire a lawyer so that he can oppose the NAB's plea for extension in physical remand.

Abbasi told the judge that he has decided to defend himself.

Abbasi was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 18 in LNG case.

According to the NAB, the former prime minister is accused of committing the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

He is facing the allegations of handing over a tender worth Rs 220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder.