Thu Aug 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 1, 2019

Khaqan Abbasi's remand extended till August 15

FormerPM Khaqan Abbasi was arrested on July 18 in LNG case.

Islamabad:  The Accountability Court  on Thursday extended physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented him before judge Bashir Ahmed after expiry of his remand.  

The judge extended the remand till August 15.

When told August 15 will be public holiday on account of Eid-ul-Azha, the judge said it doesn't make any difference as he would  conduct the hearing on a holiday too.

The judge asked the former prime minister to  hire a lawyer so that he  can oppose the NAB's plea for extension in physical remand.

Abbasi  told the judge that he has decided to defend himself.

Abbasi was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on July 18 in LNG case.

According to the NAB, the former prime minister is accused of committing  the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. 

He  is facing the allegations of handing over a tender worth Rs 220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder.

