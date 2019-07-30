Chinese firm to launch online cab service in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Eyeing on the potential transport market, a Chinese company is all set to launch its online taxi service on August 10 in six big cities of the country, inviting competition with two such services already operating in the market.



Timesaco, the company launching the Buraq Taxi Service, has devised a comprehensive strategy to attract customers towards its newly established service for making it competitive, since two taxi services namely Careem and Uber are already operating in the market.

Initially these instant services will be launched in the six major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, and it would be extended to other urban centers.

Timesaco Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Donald Li talking to APP said that initially the taxi service would be offered at 10 percent discount rates for ride to education institutions, health centers and marriage halls.

He said that special discount would also be provided to professionals including teachers, army personnel and students.

He said that for Timesaco services, customers could download application from Google Play Store for instant services.

He said that people interested to work with Timesaco taxi service could register their vehicles with the company without any precondition.

Buraq drivers will get 97% share of their earning and company will get only 2% from drivers while one percent would be invested in Drivers’ Club for providing health and education services to families of drivers.

He said people could register their bikes, cars, rickshaws, pickups, qingqi loaders, and trucks with the company and get multiple ways for earning.

Talking about an elaborated programme of his company, he said that a comprehensive business plan had been worked out to provide five important services to citizens of Pakistan in six big cities, initially investing $20 million, with future prospects of $600 million.

The services would be provided in five special sectors including transportation, cargo, bank transaction and advertizing, Donald Li said .

“We will provide a rapid service platform to citizens by launching five special service including the Buraq Taxi Service, Heavy Cargo Delivery , Orders’ Delivery, Moving Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and vehicle advertisement facilities.

Donald said that modern technology and innovative methods of E-commerce would be utilized in delivering these services.