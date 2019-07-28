Qatar announces new T10 cricket league, Shahid Afrdi joins as brand ambassador

DOHA: The Qatar Cricket Association has announced the Qatar Premier T10 Cricket League (QPL) to be played in the Gulf state with 4-6 teams this year.



Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been taken on board as brand ambassador for the tournament.

“I would like to announce that the Qatar Cricket Association will be organising a T10 professional league competition towards the end of this year,” Qatar Cricket Association president Yousef Jeham al-Kuwari said, adding that the tentative dates will be around November-December.

“We already have the approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Our intention is to have around 4-6 teams, with as many as eight professional players from overseas, and of course three domestic players. It will be a great opportunity for Qatar players to play alongside and against some of these experienced international players, which in turn will help them and us to take the players to get to the next stage.”

Al-Kuwari, according to Gulf Times, said that the Association had spoken to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi to come on board as a brand ambassador and that the famous all-rounder, known around the world as one of the best hitters of the cricket ball, earning him the nickname Boom Boom Afridi, had agreed.

With the approvals and first few baby steps taken, al-Kuwari said the hard work to host a successful tournament will begin now.

“Frankly speaking, it will be challenging. The first season especially will be difficult and not everything will be smooth running but this is the time to build trust among all stakeholders for the future,” he said.