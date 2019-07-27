Canada includes Pakistani international students in its fast track visa program

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the Students Direct Stream (SDS) Program.



Under the program the international students after fulfilling the requirements can get student visa to Canada in 20 days.

It will facilitate Pakistani students who desire to study in Canada.

Last year, the Canadain government started this program for students from India, China, Philippines and Vietnam.

Pakistan has been included in the list of countries, under the SDS program by the Canadian Imigration Department.

High Commissioner Tarar appreciated the goodwill gesture of Canadian government and expressed gratitude to the special efforts of immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen and the members of the Canadian Parliament for fulfilling their commitment.

It may be mentioned that the High Commissioner in his meetings with the Canadian officials had urged them to include Pakistani students in the SDS program as academically Pakistani students are second to none.

