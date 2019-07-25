Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman to feature in Nat Geo’s docuseries fighting poverty

Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra and rapper Common are gearing up to battle poverty as they enlist in the Global Citizen movement.

The three prominent faces in Hollywood are amongst those to star in the upcoming docuseries by National Geographic to underline the universal fight against poverty.

The series titled ‘Activate: The Global Citizen Movement’ will feature the rapper amidst his fight against criminal justice reform while the ‘Quantico’ starlet will be raising her voice for girls’ education.

On the other hand, Jackman will be working for the group’s New York City concert.

Apart from these, the docuseries will also be featuring Becky G, Uzo Aduba and Usher.

The show which comprises of six parts will be debuting on September 5.