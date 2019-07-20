close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
Web Desk
July 20, 2019

MDA website face outages after Taiser Town balloting results are announced

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 20, 2019

The official Website of the Malir Development Authority cannot be   accessed A day after the MDA announced results of Taiser Twon Scheme 45 ballot.

The citizens visiting the website to check their results are not able to access the website.

Also read: Malir Development Authority: Here’s how to check Taiser Town Scheme 45 ballot results

The results can be checked here by submitting CNIC No and plot category.

The MDA received 170,000 applications by April 15 and had announced to conduct the balloting soon but it continued to postpone multiple times for one reason or another.

