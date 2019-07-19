Waqar Younis celebrates 30 years of special bond with Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistani cricket stalwart Waqar Younis is celebrating 30 years of special bond with legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Waqar dedicated a special message for his Indian counterpart in which he detailed how Sachin evolved from a cricket maverick to a notable commentator of the sport.

" I can’t forget a little inning he played at Sialkot 1989 and a Hundred at Chennai 1999," reads Waqar's post for Sachin.

He continued, "From pitch side to the commentary box.. Thirty unbelievable and amazing years.. Lovely sharing commentary box with you."



