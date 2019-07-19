close
Fri Jul 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 19, 2019

Waqar Younis celebrates 30 years of special bond with Sachin Tendulkar

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 19, 2019

Former Pakistani cricket stalwart Waqar Younis is celebrating 30 years of special bond with legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Waqar dedicated a special message for his Indian counterpart in which he detailed how Sachin evolved from a cricket maverick to a notable commentator of the sport.

" I can’t forget a little inning he played at Sialkot 1989 and a Hundred at Chennai 1999," reads Waqar's post for Sachin.

He continued, "From pitch side to the commentary box.. Thirty unbelievable and amazing years.. Lovely sharing commentary box with you." 


Latest News

More From Sports