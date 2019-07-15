BISE Lahore SSC Results 2019: Punjab Board 10th Class Results 2019

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) has announced the complete result of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2019.

The students of private schools bagged the most of the top positions in the examinations held under the aegis of the BISE Lahore.





The overall top position was clinched by Danish Athar of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School for Boys, Shadman, by securing 1,092 marks out of total 1,100 marks.

The overall second position was shared by three students, all belonging to private schools by securing 1,090 marks each. Their names are: Anoosha Zakaria of Punjab Girls High School, Johar Town, Syed Hasan Abbas of Lahore Reliance Boys High School, Allama Iqbal Town and Muhammad Affan Amir of American Lycetuff High School for Boys, Gulshan Ravi.

The overall third position was also shared by two students, Saba Iqbal of Divisional Public Girls High School, Model Town and Saira Hayat of Govt Model Girls High School, Model Town by securing 1,089 marks each.

In Science Group among boys, the topper is Danish Athar while the second position was shared by Syed Hasan Abbas and Muhammad Affan Amir. The third position in this group was also shared by three students: Muhammad Ghufran Baig of Qazi Grammar Boys High School, Qanchi Amer Sidhu, Ammar Nadeem of Ali Public Boys High School, Rehmanpura and Hassan Akbar Goraya of Government High School No.1, Shahkot, Nankana Sahib. They secured 1,087 marks each.

In Science Group among boys, the topper is Anoosha Zakaria while Saba Iqbal and Saira Hayat shared the second position. The third position in this group was also shared by three students by securing 1,088 marks each. Their names are: Kanwal Fatima of Divisional Public Girls High School, Model Town, Eman Shafquat of Cathedral Girls High School No.4, Model Town and Arhama Shahid of EFA Girls High School, Ferozepur Road, Kahna Nau.

In Humanities Group among boys the first position was bagged by Usman Iftikhar of Muslim Public Model High School, Damu Ana Road, Sheikhupura, by obtaining 988 marks while the second position was bagged by Mubashir Liaqat of Government Islah-e-Moashra High School, Shadbagh, with 982 marks. The third position in this group was shared by Wahab Yousaf, a private candidate from Lahore and Muhammad Abbas of Government High School, Jia Bagga, Lahore. They secured 981 marks each.

In Humanities Group among girls, the first position was bagged by Sehrish Afzal of Pak Angels Foundation Girls High School, Gulshan-e-Ravi, with 1,042 marks, Malaika of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Trust Model High School for Girls, Lahore Cantt second with 1,034 marks and Yasmeen Fozia of Government Girls High School, Salamatpura, with 1,028 marks.

Sources in the Lahore BISE said the marks obtained by the overall topper Danish Athar, 1092, were highest in the board’s recent history.

The names of the high achievers were announced by Lahore BISE Chairman Prof Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail and other officials in a press conference at the board’s office here on Sunday.