Erin Holland applauds Zainab Abbas over her journey as ICC World Cup presenter

Pakistan’s cricket presenter Zainab Abas is the first woman from her country to host the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2019 and her co-host from Pakistan Super League (PSL) Erin Holland, couldn’t be more proud.

Thirty-one-year-old Zainab, who has been keeping fans and followers updated through her journey as the ICC presenter, posted a picture on Instagram, where she can be donning a priceless smile expressing gratitude for getting the opportunity to host the World Cup.

“No better feeling than hosting the #CWC19 final at Lords!”, read her caption, along with the hashtags “#nzveng #livingthedream.”

While all of Pakistan cheer for the young sports journalist, her former co-host from PSL’s fourth edition this year, Erin Holland also applauded Zainab, letting her know how proud she was of her feat.



The former Miss World Australia commented, “Proud of you” with applauding emojis.

The friendship between the two had flourished during the brief time they spent together in PSL 2019.

The cricket enthusiast has become a prominent face on a global scale representing the widely-loved sport of cricket in Pakistan after she was selected by the ICC as one of the presenters for the World Cup 2019.