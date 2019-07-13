Katrina Kaif's sizzling picture rocking a swimsuit sets internet ablaze

It's a given - every time Katrina Kaif uploads a picture on Instagram the internet goes crazy, and it happens more so now that she has posted a sizzling hot picture clad sporting a bikini at the beach.



Katrina's fans have fallen in love with her all over again as the 35-year-old starlet teased them by giving a glimpse of her immaculate toned body in a picture uploaded on Friday.

The actress captioned the picture with heart emojis.

Ever since as the ravishing beauty put the picture up, fans have been showering immense love on her.



Several also praised the actor for her beauty. A fan wrote, “I’m in love with the shape of you.” Another wrote, “Queen’s birthday week...slaying our mermaid... love you so much queen !” One more user commented, “Dayummmmmm even if you had a twin I’d still go for you.”

Meanwhile, Katrina's birthday is just round the corner. The actress will celebrate it on July 16.

The actress is currently basking in the glory of success of her recent offering 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan.