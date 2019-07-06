Dejected Pakistan head back after tragic exit from World Cup 2019

LONDON: Failing to register themselves in the coveted top 4 of the ICC World Cup 2019, Pakistani players left London to head back to the country on Saturday.



Although dejected over their exit from the tournament, the overall performance of the team was satisfactory, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

He added that his individual performance could have been better though.

After arrival, skipper Sarfaraz will hold a press conference on Sunday at Karachi's National Stadium and Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan in Islamabad on Monday.



Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq's press conference to be held on Tuesday at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB further clarified in a statement that the players will go on annual leaves after their press conferences.

The 16-member national cricket team will arrive in Karachi, Islamabad and Sialkot on Sunday morning via Dubai.



Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain will arrive in Karachi, while Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Asif Ali in Lahore.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim will reach Islamabad along with Haris Sohail.

Meanwhile Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and coaches Talat Ali, Grant Flower, Azhar Mahmood and Mickey Arthur will return later.