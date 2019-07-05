Pakistan team to fly back home on Saturday after World Cup dreams conclude

Pakistan team will be flying back to the country on Saturday after getting knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord’s on Friday.

The players through different airlines will be arriving in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Islamabad as their World Cup campaign has now come to a close, putting an end to the assignments of Pakistan’s former cricketers associated with multiple international networks.

Sources revealed that Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram who were giving their expert opinions during the Green Shirts’ clashes throughout the tournament, will also be bidding adieu to their work.

The team will depart from London’s Heathrow Airport for Dubai Airport at 8:00AM [BST], from where they will take their flights to their respective cities.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed along with Mohammad Husnain will be leaving for Karachi.

Moreover, the multiple international coaches of the team will also be flying to Lahore while head coach Mickey Arthur will be headed to South Africa and will return to Lahore after a few days, as revealed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir will not be returning to the country as well as bowling coach Azhar Mehmood and manager Talat Ali Malik who will also remain in England.