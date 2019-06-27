Critical Shoaib lavishes praise on Babar, Haris after impressive win against New Zealand

BIRMINGHAM: The electrifying match on Wednesday came as the ultimate rise of the 'cornered tigers' when Pakistan registered a thumping victory against the unbeaten New Zealand in the 33rd match of the ICC World Cup 2019.



Pakistan's performance last night has taken the world by storm with even the most stringent of critics now applauding their spirit and felicitating the team for their stunning victory.

Amongst them is former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar who has come forth lavishing immense appraisals on Sarfaraz and Co, especially ace batsman Babar Azam, who played a significant role in Pakistan's win against Kiwis.

Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to reveal his emotions on Pakistan's rousing win, also hailing Babar and Haris Sohail for their formidable partnership. He also commended Shaheen for his fierce bowling.

"Match winning inning from Babar Azam. Brilliant display of talent by Haris Sohail. What a class act he is turning out to be. Shaheen Afridi bowled with pace & aggression. Pakistan Zindabad. One step closer to the dream," Akhtar wrote.

Babar Azam added another feather in his cap when he broke former West Indies cricket star Viv Richards' record to become the second fastest man to achieve 3000 ODI runs.

In another tweet, Akhtar was seen sharing his thoughts in a video message, in which he said:

"Never corner Pakistan team and Pakistan as a country. When you do, this is what happens; we strike back and we strike back really hard!"

Akhtar added, "Well done Pakistan team. You need a bit criticism to shake you up and you did face it. Finally you played like tigers."

"Well done Babar, well done Shaheen, and Haris you are tremendous. The way you handled the pressure, it is just amazing, keep going," he said.