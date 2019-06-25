Pakistan situation in WC reminding Wasim Akram of WC’92 situation





Birmingham: Pakistan’s former captain and Swing Ka Sultan Wasim Akram feels that the similarities between 1992 and 2019 World Cup scenario for Pakistan can be a motivating factor for Pakistan team in their campaign for the cricket’s pinnacle in England.

A series of similarities between 1992 – when Pakistan won the World Cup under captaincy of Imran Khan - and 2019 World Cup are being discussed giving many a hope that Pakistan will do what it did 27 years ago – winning the World Cup title.

Among the hopefuls, one is Wasim Akram.

Talking exclusively to The News at Birmingham on Tuesday, Wasim said that situation now is reminding him of situation he faced 27 years ago.

“It was same, same sequence of results and then we wanted Australia to win their game and then to beat New Zealand – who were unbeaten then too, a lot of similarities, I hope results are also similar now,” Wasim said.

“I am not sure if players are following all these talks but this should motivate them,” the former captain added.

He, however, suggested that Pakistan should focus on winning their remaining three games and leave rest on fate and see what happens.

Pakistan next plays New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday in a must-win game to keep the hope alive.

Wasim was hopeful of a good show against Kiwis by Pakistan.

“Remember, they were unbeaten in 1992 and then we defeated them. They’re unbeaten now as well and I hope we’ll do the same again,” Wasim hoped.

“New Zealand are a good side but we have a psychological edge over them, we usually do better against them in mega events,” the former captain highlighted.

Wasim advised Pakistan’s batsmen to see-off the new ball and don’t try deliveries away from body, specially when Trent Boult is bowling.

“Trent will keep two or three slips with new ball so it is better to let go balls that are away from body, don’t try too much in initial overs, even if your score is 12 in 5 overs, once their main bowler isn’t taking wickets, it will automatically bring pressure on others and then you can make them bowl according to what you plan,” he said.

He praised Pakistan’s fast bowling duo of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir and hoped that Amir can do what Wasim did in 1992.

He added that Pakistan must have gained confidence after the win against South Africa.

“My advise to Sarfaraz Ahmed is that he should go there and express himself, everyone is behind him, he must play fearless cricket,” the former captain concluded.