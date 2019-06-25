Gold prices hit record high at Rs80,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI: With Rs1300 per tola increase, the gold prices have hit record high in Pakistan.

Gold has reached Rs 80,500 per tola with the increase of Rs 1300 on Tuesday.

While the price of 10 gm gold touched Rs69,016 with the hike of Rs 1,115 here.

The increase in the prices at local market is witnessed after the gold hit $1429 with hike of $21 per ounce in the international market.