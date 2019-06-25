Brian Lara admitted to hospital due to minor heart scare

MUMBAI: Former West Indies captain and batting legend Brian Lara was admitted to a local hospital here on Tuesday due to a minor heart scare, reported Indian media.

Lara has been based out of Mumbai for the last few months and was busy doing commentary at a TV channel, first for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and now the ICC World Cup 2019.

He complained of uneasiness early in the day and was rushed to the hospital however, 'there is nothing much to worry about', says the media report.



Lara is expected to resume duty on the eve of the India vs West Indies match to be played on June 27.