Video: Iran missile shoots down US drone

Iranian has released video that purport to show the moment a missile shoots down US drone.



According to military an indigenous Khordad 3 air defense system of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Forces fires a surface-to-air missile at an intruding US spy drone.

The video shows the mobile air defense system launching the missile from an undisclosed location in Iran's southern parts in the early hours of Thursday.

On Thursday, Iran´s Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down a US "spy drone" which violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest incident to stoke tension in the strategic sea lane.

The US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was hit with a missile "after violating Iranian air space" over the waters of Hormozgan province, the Guard said in a statement.



The Iranian military did not immediately publish images of the drone.