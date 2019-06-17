Sarfaraz gives heated warning to Pakistan team, says he won't be going home alone

MANCHESTER: Captain of the Pakistan team Sarfaraz Ahmed after the abysmal loss at the hands of India said to the teammates that he will not be the only one heading home in case of unfortunate events and they should up their performances.

Sources revealed to Geo News that the skipper in an emotional tone after the loss and immense criticism stated: “If anyone thinks that I will go home, then it is then it is their idiocy.”

“If God forbid something unfortunate happens, then I won’t be the only one going back home,” he said.

They further cited the captain saying that the players had their heads hung low due to guilt while some were refraining from speaking.

Sources revealed further that that no senior players made any comments on Sarfaraz’s speech including Mickey Arthur who remained silent.

He further stressed that everyone should forget what happened and move on.

“Forget the bad performance and uplift the team for the remaining four matches,” he stressed.