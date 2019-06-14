close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Abdul Majid Bhatti
June 14, 2019

Sania Mirza arrives in Manchester ahead of Pakistan vs India clash

Sports

Abdul Majid Bhatti
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

MANCHESTER: Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has arrived in Manchester ahead of crucial Pakistan vs India match.

Family members of other Pakistani cricketers have also reached England after permission from Pakistan Cricket Board.

Mohammad Hafeez was seen in pictures enjoying a day out with his wife.

The PCB has earlier banned the family members of Pakistani players from traveling with the team but later relaxed the condition and allowed them to join them after Australia match.


Latest News

More From Sports