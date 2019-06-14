Sania Mirza arrives in Manchester ahead of Pakistan vs India clash

MANCHESTER: Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has arrived in Manchester ahead of crucial Pakistan vs India match.

Family members of other Pakistani cricketers have also reached England after permission from Pakistan Cricket Board.

Mohammad Hafeez was seen in pictures enjoying a day out with his wife.

The PCB has earlier banned the family members of Pakistani players from traveling with the team but later relaxed the condition and allowed them to join them after Australia match.



