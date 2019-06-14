PM Imran's diplomatic gaffe at SCO summit highlighted by international media

BISHKEK: The international media is irked by Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest diplomatic gaffe at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Thursday.



The premier was seen breaching the diplomatic protocol in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that showcases him being seated while everyone else is standing in reverence to welcome the head of states entering the hall.

When it dawns upon him that he is the only one sitting, PM Imran stands up for a brief moment, only to be seated again before the rest of the diplomats take their respective seats.

PM Imran has subsequently met with immense censure by the international media that is condemning this breach of protocol.

The premier had earlier this month broken the diplomatic protocol at the 14th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

PM Imran had spoken to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz's interpreter during a meeting at the sidelines of the summit and walked off before his message could be translated.

Because of his gesture, PM Imran was heavily criticised for disrespecting the king.