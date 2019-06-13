Budget 2019-20: Check your monthly income tax liability

The government on Tuesday announced a new income tax regime, revoking the exemption it had earlier offered to people with a salary of less than Rs100,000.



In the budget 2019-20, it has introduced 11 tax slabs with taxation rates that range between 5 percent and 35 percent.

The income tax calculator below will help you find out the exact figures of your monthly income tax.











