Thu Jun 13, 2019
Business

Web Desk
June 13, 2019

Budget 2019-20: Check your monthly income tax liability

Business

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 13, 2019

The government on Tuesday announced a new income tax regime, revoking the exemption it had earlier offered to people with a salary of less than Rs100,000.

In the  budget 2019-20, it has introduced 11 tax slabs with taxation rates that range between 5 percent and 35 percent.

The income tax calculator below will help you find out the exact figures of your monthly income tax.   




