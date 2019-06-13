Imam stresses playing leg-side is not his weakness but strength

Manchester: Pakistan’s young opening batsman Imam ul Haq has said that getting out on leg-side deliveries is not his weakness and he has scored much runs on same sort of balls.

Imam was caught by Alex Carey behind the wicket while attempting to pull a delivery short down the leg side off Pat Cummins as ball got it off glove before being grabbed by the keeper.

He got out in almost similar fashion in the first match against West Indies.

But, Imam says this is not his weakness.

“I was unlucky that it touched the glove. That particular shot is my strength and I have made many runs playing same shot. That delivery was meant to be hit for four and I wanted to guide it towards boundary but was a bit unlucky,” Imam stressed.

“It was just matter of luck, I don’t think this is something which can be termed as my weakness,” he added.

Imam said that he wanted to stay on wicket for long and was frustrated over losing the wicket because he knew that it wouldn’t have been easy for new batsmen.

“I knew that it wouldn’t have been easy for new batsmen. Unfortunately, after my wicket, middle order couldn’t do much and we lost the game,” he said.

“I wanted to stay on wicket as it is always important for top three batsmen to score runs in ODIs I am disappointed that I couldn’t do what I wanted to,” Imam said after Pakistan’s 41 runs loss in Taunton against Australia.

Imam was, however, hopeful that it is still not finished for Pakistan and team can bounce back.

“We are professional and making a comeback shouldn’t be difficult for us, we need to leave behind this defeat and give our best in next matches,” Imam concluded.