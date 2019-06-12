Returns filer, non-filer distinction being abolished to expand tax base: Hafeez Sheikh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the distinction of returns filer and non-filer was being abolished in the Federal Budget 2019-20 to meet the much-desired expansion in the tax-base.
Speaking at the post-budget press conference, he said now it would not be possible for someone to remain non-filer as after purchasing any vehicle or property, it would be mandatory for him/her to file returns within 45 days.
“Otherwise, within half an hour after the lapse of 45-day period, an automatic assessment will take place asking the purchaser to disclose the source of income,” he elaborated.
The strategy, the adviser said, would have far-reaching impact on the national economy and the much-desired expansion in the tax-base would come to fruition.
The government, he said, had also made the process of return filing automated and easy, under which a person could become filer within just six minutes by registering on the prescribed website of Federal Board of Revenue.
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said the distinction of returns filer and non-filer was being abolished in the Federal Budget 2019-20 to meet the much-desired expansion in the tax-base.
Speaking at the post-budget press conference, he said now it would not be possible for someone to remain non-filer as after purchasing any vehicle or property, it would be mandatory for him/her to file returns within 45 days.
“Otherwise, within half an hour after the lapse of 45-day period, an automatic assessment will take place asking the purchaser to disclose the source of income,” he elaborated.
The strategy, the adviser said, would have far-reaching impact on the national economy and the much-desired expansion in the tax-base would come to fruition.
The government, he said, had also made the process of return filing automated and easy, under which a person could become filer within just six minutes by registering on the prescribed website of Federal Board of Revenue.