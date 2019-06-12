Budget 2019-20: Cabinet members decide 10 pc cut in their salaries

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Tuesday set a precedent in the country’s history when its cabinet members voluntarily decided ten per cent reduction in their salaries.



Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, in his budget speech, announced that the federal cabinet had set a historic precedent by slashing their salaries.

The decision was taken in view of the financial situation of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already desired austerity measures from the top for setting precedents for the general public.