1100kms away from Karachi, Cyclone Vayu to intensify further

KARACHI: Cyclone Vayu is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, an alert issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Tuesday.



The Met Office also warned about high sea and strong winds during the next two days.

The update on the cyclone from the Met Office reads as:

"The depression over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm "Vayu" lay centered at 0000utc of today, the 11th June near lat. 14.7°n and long. 70.6°e about 1100 km South Southeast of Karachi. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours."

Chief Met Karachi Abdur Rashid told The News on Monday, “The Joint Typhoon Warning Center of United States has declared that a deep depression in the East Arabian Sea has strengthened into a tropical cyclone at a distance of about 1500 km South of Karachi. The system is likely to move initially North/Northwest-ward and strengthen further into a severe tropical cyclone during next 36 hours. Currently none of Pakistan coastal area is under threat from this system."



“However, the fishermen of Sindh are advised to remain alert and not to venture in deep sea. The authorities and stakeholders are requested to abreast them of system updates through PMD website”, the PMD official maintained.

Moreover, the PMD officials said they were closely monitoring the cyclonical activity in the Arabian sea for last few days and claimed that it was unlikely to hit the coastal areas of Sindh or bring any substantial rain for Pakistani coastal belt.