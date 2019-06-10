PTI government all set to unveil its first budget tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf led government is all set to present its first Federal Budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in the Parliament on June 11 (Tuesday).

The budget envisages fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports besides providing relief to the masses, promoting investment for job creation and people friendly policies for the socio economic prosperity of the country.

Main focus in the budget would be on fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization while the government is likely to enhance allocations for social safety net for providing maximum relief to vulnerable segment of the society.

A day before the budget, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the tax evaders to take benefit of asset declaration scheme as stern action will be taken against those failed to provide details of their assets afte June 30.