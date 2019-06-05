India vs South Africa Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

India are playing today for the first time in the ICC World Cup whereas six other teams have played two matches each.

India will play against South Africa in Southampton today, who have already played two matches but could not win any of them.

First they lost the inaugural match of the tournament to England by 104 runs and later to Bangladesh by 21 runs. Both matches were played at The Oval, London.

India hold the record of playing the most one-day internationals, 966 since 1974. Only two other countries - Australia and Pakistan - have appeared in more than 900 ODIs.

However, India won 500 and lost 417 matches while nine were tied and 40 had no result.

On the other hand, South Africa played 612 since 1991. They won 378 and lost 212 while six were tied and 16 were no result matches. The winning percentage of 63.92 by the Proteas are much better than the Indians' 54.48.

Both countries have played together 83 ODIs in which India emerged victorious in 34 against 46 wins by South Africa, while three matches produced no result.

In World Cup, India played 75 matches, won 46 and lost 27 along with one tied and one NR.

South Africa are participating in the World Cup since 1992 and have so far played 57 matches. They won 35 and lost 20 with two ties.

Both faced each other on four occasions in World Cup. India won only one, while South Africa won three matches.

Today, they are playing together for the fifth time in the mega event.