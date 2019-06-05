India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match

SOUTHAMPTON: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against India at Hampshire Bowl.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis sounded positive despite losing two initial matches including one against Bangladesh. When asked to comment on their plan for today's match, he said he has told his players to 'just keep fighting and be strong'.



India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir

Live ball by ball commentary