ICC WORLD CUP 2019: POINTS TABLE
(After Match-3 on June 2, 2019)
Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate
West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.802
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.754
England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.080
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.080
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.754
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.802
After the third one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies (+5.802) and New Zealand (+5.754) are leading the points table while England have secured +2.080 points.
Six teams have so far played their first match in the tournament while one match is in progress between Afghanistan and Australia.
South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have lost their first match in the mega event.
