ICC WORLD CUP 2019: POINTS TABLE

ICC WORLD CUP 2019: POINTS TABLE

(After Match-3 on June 2, 2019)

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate

West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.802

New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 2 +5.754

England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +2.080

Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.080

Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.754

Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -5.802

After the third one-day international of the ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies (+5.802) and New Zealand (+5.754) are leading the points table while England have secured +2.080 points.

Six teams have so far played their first match in the tournament while one match is in progress between Afghanistan and Australia.

South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have lost their first match in the mega event.