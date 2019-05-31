close
Fri May 31, 2019
World

AFP
May 31, 2019

Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of 'sowing division''

World

AFP
Fri, May 31, 2019

Tehran: Tehran accused Riyadh Friday of "sowing division" in the region to Israel´s advantage after the kingdom hosted summits of Gulf and Arab leaders. 

Saudi Arabia has "continued to sow division between Islamic countries and in the region, which is the wish of the Zionist regime," foreign ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.

