Iran accuses Saudi Arabia of 'sowing division''

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tehran: Tehran accused Riyadh Friday of "sowing division" in the region to Israel´s advantage after the kingdom hosted summits of Gulf and Arab leaders.
Saudi Arabia has "continued to sow division between Islamic countries and in the region, which is the wish of the Zionist regime," foreign ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.
Tehran: Tehran accused Riyadh Friday of "sowing division" in the region to Israel´s advantage after the kingdom hosted summits of Gulf and Arab leaders.
Saudi Arabia has "continued to sow division between Islamic countries and in the region, which is the wish of the Zionist regime," foreign ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said.