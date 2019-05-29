Pakistan's fruits export up by six percent in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: The export of fruits from the country witnessed an increase of 6.37 percent during the first 10 months of current fiscal year against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.



The fruits'' export from the country were recorded at $ 380.869 million during July-April (2018-19) against the exports of $358.062 million during July-April (2017-18), showing a growth of 6.37 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In terms of quantity, the export of the fruits witnessed an increase of 10.65 percent from 721,146 metric tons to 651,758 metric ton, according to the data.

On the other hand, the vegetables exports from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.18 percent by going down from $203.257 million last year to $200.859 during the current fiscal year.

In terms of quantity, the exports from the country also witnessed increase of 17.62 percent from 739,940 metric ton to 870,298 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fruits export witnessed decrease of 35.63 percent during the month of April 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The fruits exports in April 2019 were recorded at $ 11.745 million against the exports of $18.246 million in April 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fruits also decreased by 58.23 percent in April 2019 when compared to the exports of $28.117 million in March 2019.

Similarly, the vegetables exports on year-on-year basis increased by 6.09 percent, from $30.634 million in April 2018 to $32.501 million in April 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the vegetables exports also witnessed increase of 8.39 percent in April 2019 when compared to the exports of $29.986 million in March 2019, according to the data.



