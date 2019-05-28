Demand for men’s ready-to-wear Shalwar Kameez suits on rise near Eid

ISLAMABAD: The variety of ‘shalwar suits' and ‘kurtas with shalwar or pajamas’ with unique designs are attracting male customers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr across the country, as the trend has been around for centuries whether it’s about religion, tradition or comfort wears.

With Eid just around the corner, the first choice of any Muslims around the globe, regardless of their nationality is undoubtedly 'shalwar kameez' as it has widely been recognized as the symbol of tradition and culture.

According to local stores, the attire has piqued the interest of not just Pakistanis but also foreigners.

“All brands are witnessing a happy Ramzan as sales have increased,” said managing director of a famous brand retailer.

“Our shalwar kameez for men has a unique appeal and a hint of modernity and tradition amalgamated into it which makes any man adorning it quite satisfied”, he claimed.

“Many fabric sellers of gents’ shalwar kameez have entered the business of off-the-rack suits”, said a retailer, adding that, the number of buyers has doubled this Ramzan as compared to last year.

A customer Hadi Suleman said, “with the start of Ramzan many garment outlets across the country have displayed unique styles of shalwar suits with embroidery on kurtas to attract their buyers.”

A shopkeeper Shoaib Ahmad said huge packs of male customers has been spotted on various shops as many of them offering discounts.

“Being impersonate from Asian men’s way of styling the trend has gotten pace with some of exclusive modification in the designs in terms of colors or special cuts of outwear”, said a local designer.

“Shalwar kameez being stitched by the different designers for routine and special occasions like Eid has made history in the fashion world of traditional clothing. However, their rates will surely satisfy our customers when they plan to buy Shalwar kameez for Eid”, he added.