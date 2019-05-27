Super fan Chacha-e-Cricket to be honoured with international award

MANCHESTER, UK: The most jeweled fan cheering Pakistan cricket team Chaudhary Abdul Jalil, popularly known as Chacha-e-Cricket, has been named to receive the Global Sports Fan Award for his stint as a super fan for a long period of 50 years.

He will receive the award two days before the India-Pakistan iconic ICC Cricket World Cup clash on 14th June at Manchester.

He will be honoured as the iconic Pakistani fan along with four greatest fans from four different countries.

Speaking on the historical occasion, Chacha-e-Cricket intonated, “After five decades of Cricket frenzy madness I am overwhelmed to get my first global recognition. This is an emotional moment for me and I would like to thank my family and all well-wishers who stood beside me. Also inundated to stoke the fandom across cricket playing nations”.

It’s been 50 years since I have stood tall for my team cheering louder and higher but this award has justified all my cheers and tears that have seen emotions and sacrifices. I am so honored to receive the first ever Global Sports Fan Award having my life spent for the cause of my passion and goodness of Cricket”.

Hailing from Sialkot, Chacha attended his first match in 1969 at Lahore and he is the most experienced fan who has seen pitches of the stadium and players of the fandom changing and evolving year on year.

Witnessing the innings of Javed Miandad to today’s centuries by Virat Kohli, Chacha has seen generations of cricketers going in and out with his slogans hailing for the team louder throughout.

In his fan stint of 50 years, Chacha’s gaieties for 300+ international matches have been loud and clear across generations.

The inaugural edition of the award ceremony will host five greatest fans with two emerging categories in the UK on the sidelines of Cricket World Cup 2019.