Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Narendra Modi, BJP

MUMBAI: Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for victory in elections.



Like other celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter saying “Big congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, BJP and its leaders.”

He said “We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.



“The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner,” he added.



