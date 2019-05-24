Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Narendra Modi, BJP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for victory in elections.
Like other celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter saying “Big congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, BJP and its leaders.”
He said “We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.
“The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner,” he added.
MUMBAI: Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for victory in elections.
Like other celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter saying “Big congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, BJP and its leaders.”
He said “We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.
“The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner,” he added.