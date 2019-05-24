close
Fri May 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Narendra Modi, BJP

World

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood king, Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for victory in elections.

Like other celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter saying “Big congratulations to PM Narendra Modi, BJP and its leaders.”

He said “We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled.

“The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner,” he added.


Latest News

More From World