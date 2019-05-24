Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to reach Pakistan Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Wang Qishan, will visit Pakistan from 26-28 May 2019, the Foreign Office said in a statement Friday.

The visit of the Vice President reaffirms the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, it added.

Wang Qishan is a member of 13th National People’s Congress of China and Central Foreign Affairs Commission, a key Foreign Affairs body of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

PM Imran holds talks with President Xi, Premier Li in Beijing



The FO said the visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister's visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2ndBelt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019.

During the visit, Vice President Wang Qishan would call on President Arif Alvi and have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and China will sign MoUs/Agreements and inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation in a broad range of areas.

The visit of the Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It would reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.