PM Imran, President Xi hold bilateral talks in Beijing

BEIJING: Prime Minster Imran Khan held a delegating level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today.



The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The premier was received by the Chinese president upon arrival at the venue.

The two countries are expected to sign the Free Trade Agreement after the bilateral talks.



PM Imran Khan is on a four-day visit to China to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum and meet the Chinese leadership to further enhance the cooperation between the two countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Prior to the this, the premier held a meeting with Vice President of China Wang Qishan in Beijing. The Vice President hosted a banquet for the prime minister and the Pakistani delegation on behalf of President Xi Jinping.