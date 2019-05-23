CPIC Global Offer Travel Incentive for Gwadar Property Purchase

The month of Ramadan is a special time for many and to celebrate this important religious occasion, CPIC are delighted to present a new offer for property investors in the city of Gwadar, Pakistan - dubbed the next Dubai.

CPIC Travel Incentive

For a limited period, any buyer who purchases two properties from the leading agent in Gwadar real estate can look forward to a five-star Umrah trip to Makkah and Madinah for two people. It's a fantastic luxury package for those wishing to visit these holy sites and it may be gifted to friends and family.

Earlier in 2019, CPIC Global were the first company to complete handover of a private property development in Gwadar. They are the market leader in real estate in the region of Gwadar and the new offer applies to purchases in the International Port City, the first private development in the history of Gwadar to complete infrastructure and have plots ready for handover and possession of buyers, or China Pak Golf Estates, the first luxury gated golf community in the region.

What does the offer include?

The trip is for seven days and includes flights, and accommodation for two people plus transport while on the ground between the hotel and the airport. It includes five-star stays in Makkah and Madinah over multiple days in the cities.

Trips must be taken between September 2019 and May 31st 2020. For any potential Gwadar investors who have yet to make their move, this is now the perfect time to buy property in the region in either the International Port City or China Pak Golf Estates projects.

The luxury five-star trip can be given as a gift to anyone of the purchaser's choice and with such a stunning package on offer, what better way to celebrate Ramadan than by securing a trip to two of the most important religious locations in the world.

A minimum purchase of £30,000 through CPIC Global during the promotional period is required for the buyer to qualify for the luxury holiday package.

If you wish to know more about this exciting offer, you can call now on 0333 733 3337 (United Kingdom) or 212 365 2742 (United States) today to find out how you can securely invest in Gwadar's luxury developments, only with CPIC! Please visit https://www.cpicglobal.com for more information.

The market leader in Pakistani real estate

CPIC is the market leading real estate and property developer focused on opportunities within the $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Comprised of international investment and real estate professionals, CPIC are pioneering the introduction of trustworthiness, transparency and sincerity to Pakistan's real estate industry. With over 3,000 properties under development across 10 million square feet, CPIC is championing international standards of best practice in Pakistan's real estate market.

By providing global investors with a secure route to Pakistan's real estate market, CPIC are encouraging increased Foreign Direct Investment into the country, building world class communities and increasing standards of living for the local population. Our aim is to bring positive change to Pakistan by establishing safe and sustainable developments that enable businesses to thrive.