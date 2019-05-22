Pakistan vs India: Armed police to be deployed in mega clash of World Cup 2019

LONDON: The authorities have evolved the strategy to cope with influx of supporters to Manchester for Pak-India match which saw around 0.5 million apply for tickets.



As per plan, armed police personnel will be available to maintain law&order around the cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan.



It is being planned to ensure foolproof security to avert any untoward incident during the clash of the two rivals in Manchester next month.

Old Trafford will host the big match on June 16, which saw half-a-million cricket lovers apply for the 25,000 tickets on sale as the matches between the two nations always attracts massive global interest.



Thousands more are expected to flock into the city on the day of the game as the match will also be shown on a big screen in a fan zone.

Manchester will also be screening cricket matches live in the Cathedral Gardens, which has a capacity around 3,000.