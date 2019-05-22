Bowlers are scared of me but won't admit on camera, says Chris Gayle

LONDON: Popular aggressive batsman of the West Indies, Chris Gayle claimed Wednesday that bowlers across the world are "scared" of him but would not admit it on camera.

The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' said off camera though, the same bowlers would say, "he is the man, he is the man".

Gayle, who made 424 runs at an average of 106 in four matches against England earlier this year, has arrived in the United Kingdom for his fifth and final World Cup.

"Youngsters coming at my head - it's not as easy as it was like one time before. I was quicker then. But they'll be weary. They know what the Universe Boss is capable of. I'm sure they will have it in the back of their mind, 'Hey, this is the most dangerous batsman they've ever seen in cricket," Gayle told a cricket website.

Asked if his opponents are still scared of him, Gayle said: "Can't you tell? You go ask them. Go ask them on camera. They're going to say, no, they're not scared. But you ask them off the camera, they going to say, 'Yeah, he's the man. He's the man.' They're going to say, 'he's the man.'