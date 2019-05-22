ICC, PCB wish Sarfraz Ahmed happy birthday





LONDON: Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed is celebrating his 32 nd birthday on Wednesday here in England where he is leading his side in the ICC World Cup to be held from May 30 to July 14.

On this occasion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have congratulated the Pakistan skipper on their tweets.

The ICC tweet said: “Happy birthday to Pakistan captain, @SarfarazA_54! Will he be lifting another at the end of #CWC19?

Meanwhile, the PCB on its tweet posted a video showing Sarfraz cutting the birthday cake with his players and team management and the caption said: Captain's birthday celebrations.

Sarfraz, who was born on May 22, 1987 in Karachi, is the captain of the national cricket team in all formats of the game.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was first named captain of the Pakistan Twenty20 International team following the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 in India and later he was appointed Pakistan’s ODI captain on February 9, 2017. He took up the Test captaincy mantle for his team following the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and hence became the 32nd Test captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Under his captaincy, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in June 2017. In March 2018, on Pakistan Day, Sarfraz became the youngest cricketer to be awarded with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.