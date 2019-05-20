Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked





LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood legend and the former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared completely unaffected after a man surprised people by hitting the terminator's hero with a flying kick during a public appearance Saturday near Johannesburg.

The funny incident took place when 71-year-old Schwarzenegger was recording a Snapchat video with fans as part of his annual Arnold Classic Africa event, suddenly an unidentified assailant ran toward him and threw himself feet-first at the Terminator. Video shows Schwarzenegger jolt forward but stay on his feet as the man hits him and falls to the ground, where he was quickly subdued by a security guard.





Responding to the shocking incident Arnold said: "I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you." Schwarzenegger tweeted shortly after the attack. "I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."



The annual Arnold Classic Africa event is bringing together 24,000 athletes for three days of competition in the affluent Johannesburg suburb of Sandton. In another tweet after the attack, Schwarzenegger urged his followers to ignore his assailant and instead "put this spotlight" on the athletes "inspiring all of us to get off the couch."

