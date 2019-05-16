Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, brothers get married

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and two of his brothers got married on Wednesday in a joint ceremony.

The three sons of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, were married in a religious ceremony that took place on Wednesday night.

Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan married Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum.



One of his brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed is the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, while the Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed serves as the Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.



The crown prince’s sister Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to social media to congratulate the three brothers on this happy occasion.







The announcement of three of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum’s nuptials caused a buzz on social media with people sending their felicitations to the three couples, while an Arabic hashtag #Spirit_Of_The_Union became a trending topic in the UAE.

