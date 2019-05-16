US dollar touches Rs147

Karachi: Pakistani rupee continued to decline against US dollar in interbank as it traded at Rs 147 on Thursday.

The rupee saw a four percent decline of Rs5.61 during today's trade. The greenback's buying rate was Rs145.



On Wednesday, the US dollar bounced back to Rs144 after reaching an all-time high of Rs146.25 during the day in the open market.

The dollar reached the all-time high after an increase of Rs2.25, following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.

Open market rate

According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the dollar was also being traded at Rs147 in the open market.





