US dollar touches Rs147

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The rupee closed 1.56 percent weaker in the open market on Wednesday – the fourth...
Karachi: Pakistani rupee continued to decline against US dollar in interbank as it traded at Rs 147 on Thursday.
The rupee saw a four percent decline of Rs5.61 during today's trade. The greenback's buying rate was Rs145.
On Wednesday, the US dollar bounced back to Rs144 after reaching an all-time high of Rs146.25 during the day in the open market.
The dollar reached the all-time high after an increase of Rs2.25, following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.
Open market rate
According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the dollar was also being traded at Rs147 in the open market.
Karachi: Pakistani rupee continued to decline against US dollar in interbank as it traded at Rs 147 on Thursday.
The rupee saw a four percent decline of Rs5.61 during today's trade. The greenback's buying rate was Rs145.
On Wednesday, the US dollar bounced back to Rs144 after reaching an all-time high of Rs146.25 during the day in the open market.
The dollar reached the all-time high after an increase of Rs2.25, following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) securing a $6 billion bailout on Sunday.
Open market rate
According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the dollar was also being traded at Rs147 in the open market.