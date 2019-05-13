Sunny Leone's birthday starts out with a heartwarming post from Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone has turned 38 years old today and the beautiful actress has started her day in the most special way.

Showering immense love on his wife on her birthday, Daniel Weber has dedicated a heartwarming post in honour of Sunny, and said that she's 'the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!!'

Sharing a series of endearing pictures on Instagram that present Sunny in a different way, Daniel penned a cute note, "So many things to write and so much that comes to mind that it’s impossible to express in a post!!! You are the greatest, warmest, kindest human I have ever met !!! I have watched you do more for others than yourself over and over in life !!!”

He added: “I have been by your side through every crazy Journey and road we choose to travel on !!! Happy Birthday and Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest woman on earth !!! I love you forever !!! You are still the sexiest women EVER !!! Xoxo."

Celebrities such as Nargis Fakhri and Evelyn Sharma reacted with an “Aww” on the post.



Meanwhile, Sunny had recently taken to social media to pay tribute to her mother on Mother's Day.

Sharing a photo from her childhood, Sunny had captioned the picture, “Words can’t express the sadness of not having you here…or to just hear your voice and say Happy Mother’s Day! We miss you so much! @chefsundeep Happy Mother’s Day Mama!!”