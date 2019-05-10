IPL 2019: Muslim cricketers play while fasting, Shikhar Dhawan applaud their commitment

Muslim cricketers Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Khaleel Ahmed became an inspiration for everyone when the stepped onto field in their crucial IPL 2019 match while fasting Thursday.



Playing from Sunrisers Hyderabad, both Rashid and Nabi gave their best in close defeat against Delhi Capitals.

Delhi opener, Shikhar Dhawan applauded their effort and posted a picture of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan on Twitter.

“Wishing everyone #RamadanKareem. So proud of them! It is not easy to fast the whole day & then play the match. But they make it look effortless! An inspiration for their country & the world cricket! Your energy motivates everyone to dream big. May Allah's blessings be with you!”



“Brother thank you so much for your kind words. They mean allot to me. Always good to see you and catch up! Keep smiling as always and hope to see you soon!,” Rashid Khan replied to Dhawan.