KSE-100 Index closes 147.39 lower

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.42 percent or 147.39 points to close at 34887.64 points level on Thursday.

The total turnover was 78,099,340 as compared to 113,235,730 on the last working day with Maple Leaf having the highest turnover of 7,229,000.



Total 304 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today (Thursday), out of which 139 recorded gains and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.