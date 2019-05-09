close
Thu May 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

Web Desk
May 9, 2019

Record-breaking rally leaving energy stocks behind
Read More

Stocks end flat as investors await outcome of IMF meeting

Stocks ended flat on Tuesday, closing the first session of Ramazan dull with volumes on the lower...

Read More

KSE-100 Index closes 147.39 lower

Business

Web Desk
Thu, May 09, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.42 percent or 147.39 points to close at 34887.64 points level on Thursday.

Related Stories

The total turnover was 78,099,340 as compared to 113,235,730 on the last working day with Maple Leaf having the highest turnover of 7,229,000.

Total 304 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today (Thursday), out of which 139 recorded gains and 145 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Latest News

More From Business