Asia Bibi left Pakistan of her own free will: Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Asia Bibi left Pakistan of her own free will, said Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday.



According to Geo News, the remarks came during the weekly briefing at the Foreign Office.

Reports on Wednesday emerged that Asia Bibi, the Christian woman at the center of a decade-long blasphemy row in Pakistan, has left the country months after being acquitted by the Supreme Court.

Talking about Occupied Kashmir, he said the territory has become the most dangerous region for journalists.

Responding to a question regarding Libya, he said situation in the north African country was uncertain and the Pakistan Mission has advised Pakistani citizens to avoid from unnecessary travelling to the country.

On Afghanistan, he said Islamabad backs political solution of the conflict in the country through dialogue.